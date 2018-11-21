Alums from Alabama high school wed on alma mater's football field

A couple in Alabama decided to kick off the rest of their lives on the high school football field of their shared alma mater.

As the Gadsden (Ala.) Times reports, when Damian King cracked helmets with another player in P.E. football at Glencoe (Ala.) High School’s stadium eighth years ago, Sierra Santos heard the collision from the bleachers and was one of the people who ran onto the field to check on King.

From there, the relationship began between the two high school juniors. And on Tuesday afternoon, Santos’ father escorted her onto the same field to meet King near the 50-yard line. This time, she was wearing a white gown.

King and Santos exchanged wedding vows before a small group of family and friends, right where their relationship was born.

Glencoe's football field has been the site of a number of memorable moments over the years, and another one got added today as a pair of Glencoe alums returned and said their wedding vows there. https://t.co/LcmnIsehuM — The Gadsden Times (@gadsdentimes) November 21, 2018

When the couple decided to wed, Santos told the Times that they wanted to keep it small, but didn’t want to simply go to the courthouse.

Brian Goble, the couple’s youth minister at North Glencoe Baptist Church, waited with KIng at midfield as father-of-the-bride Rudy Santos escorted Sierra under the goal posts toward her groom, per the Times.

“It’s a little chilly today, but I know their hearts are warm,” Goble said.

“We love Damian,” the bride’s mom, Maria Santos, told the Times.

The new Mrs. King told the Times they’ll eventually take a honeymoon trip to Tennessee. Wherever their life takes them, the football home of the Glencoe Yellow Jackets is where it all began – in more ways than one.