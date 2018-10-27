USA Today Sports

Alvin Kamara gives Edna Karr High School coach Super Bowl LIII tickets

Twitter screenshot/@NFL

Alvin Kamara gives Edna Karr High School coach Super Bowl LIII tickets

Football

Alvin Kamara gives Edna Karr High School coach Super Bowl LIII tickets

Saints running back Alvin Kamara stopped by Edna Karr High School (New Orleans, La). to gift Super Bowl LIII tickets to the head coach, Brice Brown.

The NFL tweeted a video of Kamara surprising the team and fans during a game.

According to the video, one of Brown’s athletes died in a shooting in 2016.

Since, he has gone out of his way to try to protect them.

The NFL video said he called players nightly.

“I wasn’t called for X’s and O’s,” Brown said, according to the video. “Our call is to save them.”

This isn’t the first time Kamara has visited the school. He gave the Edna Karr team a pregame speech before their 2017 title game, according to the New Orleans Advocate.

The team won the championship that year, its second title in a row.

Edna Karr is in position to chase a three-peat, currently 9-0 this season.

, , , , Football, Must See, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/alvin-kamara-gives-edna-karr-high-school-coach-super-bowl-liii-tickets
Alvin Kamara gives Edna Karr High School coach Super Bowl LIII tickets
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.