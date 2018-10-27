Alvin Kamara gives Edna Karr High School coach Super Bowl LIII tickets

Saints running back Alvin Kamara stopped by Edna Karr High School (New Orleans, La). to gift Super Bowl LIII tickets to the head coach, Brice Brown.

The NFL tweeted a video of Kamara surprising the team and fans during a game.

.@A_kamara6 paid a surprise visit to Coach Brice Brown, who goes the extra mile to help his players survive high school. 🙌

— NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2018

According to the video, one of Brown’s athletes died in a shooting in 2016.

Since, he has gone out of his way to try to protect them.

The NFL video said he called players nightly.

“I wasn’t called for X’s and O’s,” Brown said, according to the video. “Our call is to save them.”

This isn’t the first time Kamara has visited the school. He gave the Edna Karr team a pregame speech before their 2017 title game, according to the New Orleans Advocate.

The team won the championship that year, its second title in a row.

Edna Karr is in position to chase a three-peat, currently 9-0 this season.