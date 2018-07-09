USA TODAY High School Sports presents the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse Third Team. The honorees were selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
Player of the Year: Hannah Mardiney, Notre Dame Prep
Coach of the Year: Mac Ford, Notre Dame Prep
MORE: First Team | Second Team | Third Team
Click the photo gallery to see the ALL-USA Third Team:
POLL: Who should be named ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse POY?
PRESEASON: ALL-USA Preseason Girls Lacrosse Team
LOOKBACK: 2016-17 ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse Teams