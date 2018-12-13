ALL-USA Volleyball Coach of the Year: Jamie Siegel, Flower Mound

The 2018-19 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Team was selected by Chris Tobolski of PrepVolleyball.com in coordination with USA TODAY High School Sports based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rylee Rader, Assumption

Jamie Siegel

School: Flower Mound, Texas

Record: 43-7

Before Jamie Siegel took the helm this season, Flower Mound had never advanced to the state final four prior to 2018.

Looking at the Jaguars’ playoff path this fall, it didn’t appear as if Flower Mound would be breaking through and ending the drought. Yet, after upsetting a pair of highly-ranked opponents in Byron Nelson and Southlake Carrollthe Jaguars were in position to bring home their first state title.

Flower Mound didn’t stop there, finishing the job by topping O’Connor in the semifinals and then Ridge Point for the 6A championship to cap the best season in program history.

