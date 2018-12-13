ALL-USA Volleyball Player of the Year: Rylee Rader, Assumption

The 2018-19 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Team was selected by Chris Tobolski of PrepVolleyball.com in coordination with USA TODAY High School Sports based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jamie Siegel, Flower Mound

PLAYER PROFILE:

Rylee Rader

School: Assumption (Louisville, KY)

Position: Middle Blocker

Year: Junior

Height: 6-2

College: Ohio State



Voted Ms. Volleyball by the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association, Rader elevated Assumption to the next level in 2018 with her presence in the middle.

She was a dominating force offensively, leading the Rockets with 415 kills and hitting .553. She had just 34 errors on 689 swings.

She posted a season-high 22 kills in Assumption’s five-set victory over rival Mercyin early September. She racked up 59 kills in seven matches as the Rockets captured the Durango Fall Classic title.

Lastly, she finished the season with a streak of 10 consecutive matches with at least 10 kills or more, including 15 kills and hitting .438 as Assumption downed Mercy once again for the state championship.

