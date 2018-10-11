Amite (La.) high school teammates receive Under Armour jerseys, may team up in college

As elite high school football recruits, Amite (La.) High School teammates Ishmael Sopsher and Devonta Lee share a connection on multiple levels; mostly because they both have yet to settle on a college.

Sopsher, a defensive tackle who is ranked No. 5 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019, has everyone from LSU to Alabama all giving chase as does Lee, a four-star wide receiver.

“The whole recruitment process can be a lot to deal with sometimes,” Sopsher said.

On Thursday they shared something a bit less stressful in common when the American Family Insurance Selection Tour stopped by their school and presented them with his game jerseys.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

“I’ve watched this game for years so it’s an honor to be a part of this game,” Lee said. “Every kid wants to play in this. It’s a dream come true.”

Sopsher said it means even more to be able to share it with Lee; the two have been teammates since middle school.

“Not too many guys are coming to the game with their teammate,” Sopsher said. “It just shows how much talent we’ve got. It’s big for both of us.”

As for them potentially teaming up in college, Sopsher said “it’s possible.”

“That would be great,” Sopsher said. “We’ve got some of the same schools on both of us and I would love to play with him in college. We’ve gotta do what’s best for us individually, but it would be cool to play together again.”

