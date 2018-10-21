Anderson County football delivers the spookiest entrance you will see

Anderson County High School (Clinton, Tenn.) gave their audience an entrance to remember.

In a Halloween theme, the grass behind the field goal post was decorated with tombstones and chalk outlines of human figures.

Suddenly, smoke emanated from the furthest two grave markers and the team approached.

Anderson County’s entrance is unmatched in all high school football in Tennessee.@5StarPreps pic.twitter.com/4UK9XSfLb1 — The Courier News Sports (@SportsCCN) October 20, 2018

The other tombstones started crackling with light and fireworks.

A lone representative from the team, who wore a mask on his face and large spikes over his shoulder pads, walked through the smoke.

He shoved a tombstone in the ground dramatically.

The rest of the team, also in masks and some with spooky Halloween props, walked slowly through the smoke before sprinting onto the field in excitement.

You could almost see Marilyn Manson and Jack Skellington nodding in approval. For this is Halloween, and Anderson County was not messing around.