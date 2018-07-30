Five-star cornerback Andrew Booth commits to Clemson

Blue-chip cornerback Andrew Booth committed Monday to play his college football at Clemson, becoming the program’s fifth commit during a torrid five-day stretch.

The Lawrenceville Archer (Ga.) product announced his decision on his Twitter account, choosing Clemson over Georgia and Auburn. Booth is the third-best cornerback prospect in the 2019 class according to USA TODAY High School Sports’ position rankings.

Booth possesses good size for the position at 6-foot-1, 188 pounds, and joins four-star Norfolk Maury (Va.) product Sheridan Jones as Clemson’s two cornerback commits in its 2019 class. He’s also Clemson’s fifth commitment from the state of Georgia — the most out of any of the 13 states represented it its 2019 class.

“The hardest part of this journey is havingg to say no to coaches that have taken time to build relationships with me and my family,” Booth wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “However, I know exactly where I belong and want to be!!! I have finally chose to foollow my heart & step through the door God has opened for me.

“After much prayer, I have chosen to continue my academic and athletic career at Clemson University!!!”

If Booth and Jones sign, Clemson’s cornerback room, while heavily criticized during the team’s spring practice, would feature two five-star recruits in Booth and AJ Terrell, and five four-star recruits in Jones, LeAnthony Williams, Mario Goodrich, and Kyler McMichael — each of whom will have at least two years of eligibility remaining by the time Booth and Jones arrive on campus.

Clemson gained five commitments since July 26, with 2020 four-star linebacker Sergio Allen committing last Thursday, and 2019 four-star linebacker LaVonta Bentley committing the day after. Four-star wide receiver Joseph Ngata committed to Clemson on Saturday, and three-star defensive end Etinosa Reuben announced his commitment Sunday.

Booth’s commitment pushes Clemson’s 2019 class up to fourth in the nation on 247Sports’ composite rankings, behind Alabama, Georgia, and Texas A&M, in that order

For more, visit the Anderson (S.C.) Independent Mail