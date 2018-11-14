Another Maryland school investigated for alleged football hazing

A second Maryland high school has been host to a hazing investigation connected with its football team, with news of the investigation breaking just days after the ongoing hazing sexual assault scandal at Damascus (Md.) High School reached a fever pitch.

As reported by the Washington Post and our TEGNA partners WUSA, students at Seneca Valley High School (Germantown, Md.) were investigated for allegations of unwanted sexual touching among football players in September.

RELATED: JV football players at Maryland power Damascus accused of hazing

It was determined that there was one possible victim and multiple potential defendants, but because the alleged victim in the case opted not to pursue charges, nothing came of the initial hazing reports.

That doesn’t mean there has been no recourse against the students who were allegedly involved. According to Montgomery school system spokesman Derek Turner, via the Post, adults who were expected to oversee the program (read: coaches) were penalized, as were the student athletes who were allegedly involved.

Without official charges being filed, and without specifics about the incident leaking out, the Seneca Valley case is destined to slip behind the profile and attention of the Damascus hazing incident, which has captured national attention and led to a total of six counts of attempted second-degree rape and 10 counts of second degree rape.

Whether there are more developments to come at Seneca Valley remains to be seen. For now, the school and its football program are clearly happy to slide beneath the radar, hoping to avoid any further links to Damascus and whatever comes out of their hazing cases.