Chosen 25 guard Anthony Edwards cuts college list to five

Chosen 25 guard Anthony Edwards has cut his list of potential college programs down to five.

On Friday, he told 247 Sports that he is debating between Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina.

Georgia is the only team he has visited.

Edwards is the No. 2 player in the 2020 Chosen 25 despite being one of the younger players in the class.

He reclassified from 2020 to 2019 in November.

Currently attending Holy Spirit Prep (Atlanta), Edwards could choose to stay close to home if he picks Georgia. It would greatly bolster a sub-par 2019 Bulldog recruiting class, currently ranked No. 42 in the nation and No. 7 in the SEC with only two commits.

Georgia had the No. 37 class in 2018 and is currently 7-4 on the season.

Florida State is currently ranked No. 9 in the country with a record of 11-1. Edwards could help the team remain strong going forward, as three of its starters are seniors.

Recruiting profile: Anthony Edwards

The Seminoles currently have the No. 14 recruiting class in the country, per 247 Sports.

Kansas, who was ranked No. 1 until it lost to Arizona State on Saturday, only has two signees thus far, but is heavily recruiting several other five-star athletes.

Kentucky already has two five-stars set to join the program next year: Chosen 25 No. 7 Tyrese Maxey signed with the Wildcats and No. 11 Kahlil Whitney is committed.

North Carolina has two signees, including Chosen 25 No. 12 Armando Bacot.