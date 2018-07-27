Four-star PG Anthony Harris breaks down recruitment

LAS VEGAS – Victor Oladipo stopped by Bishop Gorman on Wednesday night to support Team Takeover, the AAU program that helped produce him.

His game has been compared to that of a current guard on Team Takeover — and a current Indiana target: four-star prospect Anthony Harris, out of Fairfax, Virginia.

IndyStar caught up with Harris after an overtime loss to Compton Magic at the Fab 48. He said Miami, Indiana, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech are the schools standing out the most in his recruitment right now.

Indiana

Indiana offered Harris on June 12 and, now that D.J. Carton is off the board, it can pursue him much more earnestly. Harris said Archie Miller is recruiting him as a point guard.

“We talk a lot, he calls me, speaks with me about recruiting. He talks about my play — just to make me better,” Harris said. “Just to get me more confident with the ball. Just being more active. We’ve both got the same kind of mindset. He’s an aggressive coach, I’m an aggressive player. So we can be together a lot.”

Miami

The Hurricanes were also a recent offer — June 14. They were on hand for Harris’ Wednesday night game with Team Takeover.

“They recently reached out two months ago,” Harris said. “I’ve been talking to coach (Jim) Larranaga a lot, just telling me that they’ve got a guard from D.C. (on the roster), so whenever we’re on the court, we’d make things happen.”

Virginia Tech

For a time, Virginia Tech was thought to be the front-runner for Harris. It’s been involved since 2016 and he’s been on campus three times. The Hokies were also on hand for Harris on Wednesday.

“They’ve recruited me from the beginning,” Harris said with a smile. “I’ve got a really good relationship with their coaches. Their coach calls every day, he texts. … That’s one of my top schools.”

Wake Forest

Danny Manning offered Harris in June 2017. He and assistant coach Jamill Jones were courtside for Harris’ game Wednesday.

“I have a great relationship with them,” Harris said. “They talk to my parents a lot and I’ve been on campus one time. Just trying to get to know the school a little better.”

Other schools

Georgia coach Tom Crean, who recruited Oladipo to IU, watched Harris on Wednesday; the Bulldogs offered in May. Louisville, which has Harris high on its board, sent two assistants. Virginia associate head coach Jason Williford was also there; the Cavaliers have not yet offered.

Visits

Harris said he’ll start laying out visit plans once July wraps up. He said he would like to take an official visit to Indiana — perhaps during Hoosier Hysteria.

For more, visit the Indianapolis Star