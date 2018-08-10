Ariz. teacher wins teacher of the year award, loses coaching roles months later

A bizarre situation has unfolded in Arizona, where the high school teacher who was awarded with the Yuma County Teacher of the Year award was dismissed from her positions as softball and girls basketball coach just months later amidst questionable circumstances.

As reported by Arizona ABC affiliate KYMA, Jamie McGalliard, the 2018 Yuma County Teacher of the Year, was not renewed as the Gila Ridge girls basketball and softball coach. While there were no official reasons given for the program’s change in direction, McGalliard’s supporters spoke at a board meeting in an attempt to refute, “bullying and insubordination” allegations that were apparently leveled against her.

Among the most outspoken supporters of the now-former Gila Ridge coach were her existing student athletes.

“How can someone who was just teacher of the year be demoted because some parents were not happy with the quality of playing time that they were getting from Coach Mac,” Gila Ridge senior Alyssa Darby told KYMA.

McGalliard was not present herself during the board meeting where he coaching positions were discussed, but there has been no reported change to the prior decision about her role moving forward, at least yet. Her father, Bobby McGalliard, among others, hopes that will change in the days ahead.