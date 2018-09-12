Arizona DL Anthonie Cooper, impressed by ASU's win over Michigan State, commits to in-state Sun Devils

After being offered by Arizona State last week, Goodyear Millennium senior defensive lineman Anthonie Cooper checked out the Sun Devils’ game Saturday night against Michigan State.

And he liked what he saw.

“He called me about 11:30, after the game, on his way home, and he said, ‘Coach, I can play there,’ ” Millennium coach Lamar Early said. “He talked about the environment, how crazy the game was. I asked, ‘How do you feel?’ I said, ‘I feel like I belong.’ “

ASU’s walk-off, 16-13 win over Michigan State impacted Cooper so much that on Tuesday he committed to play for the Sun Devils.