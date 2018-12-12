Arizona HS basketball player shows gains after starring with Bosnian U16 national team

Chaparral High School (Scottsdale, Ariz.) doesn’t have a big man, but it has several players who do a lot of things well.

One of those is junior guard Alem Huseinovic, who had 13 of his team’s first 23 points in a 60-47 home win Tuesday night against Perry High School (Gilbert, Ariz.).

Huseinovic has been a big reason Chaparral is 10-1 and making big strides after a 14-14 season last year.

“I try to bring scoring to this team and rebounding,” said the 6-foot-3 Huseinovic, who is averaging 18 points after scoring 10.9 per game last year. “I try to keep the chemistry up with the players, the energy up.”

Head coach Dan Peterson has seen great maturation from Huseinovic, a dual citizen who spent the summer in Bosnia.

Last summer, Huseinovic led the Bosnia national 16U team to the championship game of the FIBA European Championships, before losing to Russia in the gold-medal game. He was made the tournament’s first team.

“A great experience for him,” Peterson said. “He came back stronger and more confident.”

Huseinovic said his parents were born in Bosnia and he travels back and forth between here and there.

“Always, for my country, anything,” Huseinovic, said about playing for Bosnia’s national team.

