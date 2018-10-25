Arizona HS football team dedicating week to player killed in car accident

A day after Apache Junction’s biggest football win of the year, a 53-52 thriller over Glendale that put it in position to clinch a 4A playoff berth in the final week of the season, tragedy hit the program.

On Saturday night, 16-year-old junior-varsity player Andrew Karkutt was killed in a car accident, coach Vance Miller said. Miller said that Karkutt was a passenger in the car that rolled over near Canyon Lake.

“His teammates and coaches miss Andrew,” Miller said. “He was always friendly and respectful to everyone.”

To pay tribute, Miller said the team captains on all three levels — freshman, JV and varsity — will walk out to the middle of the field before their games for the coin toss with Karkutt’s jersey.

On Friday night, before the varsity coin toss on Senior Night, before taking on visiting San Tan Valley Combs, Karkutt’s jersey will be presented to his parents.

Before that, the Arizona Cardinals will be presenting Miller with the Arizona High School Football Coach of the Week award for last week’s win over a then-8-0 Glendale team.

