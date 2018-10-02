Arizona HS football team investigated after opponent's locker room vandalized

Not long after Mesa Red Mountain’s varsity football team beat visiting Mesa Skyline 28-14 on Friday night, it was discovered that the visitor’s locker room had been vandalized.

According to sources, “SHS” was scratched in the paint on the exit door in two places, there were dents in bathroom stalls, a vinyl mural of a Red Mountain player was torn and there was urine in lockers and showers.

A report was sent to Mesa police, said Mesa Public Schools spokeswoman Helen Hollands, who confirmed the damage.

Hollands said a district investigation, led by Skyline Athletic Director Greg Schultz, is underway, Hollands said.

“Based on the outcome of the police and district investigations, appropriate actions will be taken,” Hollands wrote in an email. “These actions may include: pressing charges, requiring restitution, suspending from athletic competition and/or suspending from school.”

Schultz and Skyline coach Angelo Paffumi did not return messages.

Red Mountain coach Mike Peterson said that he was directed not to comment.

Mesa Public Schools Athletic Director Steve Hogen directed an inquiry from azcentral sports to Hollands.

“Skyline administration is adamant about conducting an investigation into what occurred on Friday night,” Red Mountain Principal Jared Ryan said in an email over the weekend. “They are committed to creating a culture of integrity and positive character. They make no excuses for the behavior and will hold those responsible for vandalism accountable. We appreciate their support as together we work toward movement away from a hostile rivalry and toward a competitive relationship built on mutual respect and high expectations.”

Hollands said this behavior does not reflect expectations of sportsmanship in Mesa Public Schools. She said there is a district code of conduct that all student-athletes and their parents must adhere to.

“Participation in athletics is regarded as a privilege and student athletes are expected to adhere to a high standard of behavior,” she said.