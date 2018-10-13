Arizona HS power Scottsdale Saguaro now has 7 D1 commits for 2019

Make that seven. And counting.

Outside linebacker Seth Robinson became the seventh Scottsdale Saguaro football player from the 2019 class to commit to a Division I college.

Robinson, who has 45 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks in eight games this season, announced his commitment to UNLV on Thursday.

Robinson, 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, visited the Las Vegas campus last weekend with his parents.

“He and his parents had a great visit there and they have done a great job making him a priority in this recruiting class,” Saguaro coach Jason Mohns said. “Seth has grown tremendously as a player the past two years. I think he has a very high ceiling.”

Robinson received offers from Arizona, Louisville, Iowa State and Northern Arizona, as well as UNLV.

Saguaro has eight total players on its current roster who have committed to D.I, counting 2020 kicker Parker Lewis (USC).

Counting all four classes, Saguaro has a total of 20 players on its varsity roster with Division I college football offers.

Read the rest of the story in the Arizona Republic