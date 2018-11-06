Arizona HS twins Cosmas, Eloi Kwete commit to different universities

For the first time in their lives, twin brothers Cosmas and Eloi Kwete will be playing on different teams.

The two began playing football only four years ago when their family moved from a refugee camp in Zimbabwe to Phoenix.

Eloi Kwete committed to Massachusetts on Monday.

UMass was one of the first Division I colleges to offer both Eloi and Cosmas, a defensive tackle, a college football scholarship.

Hours after Eloi’s announcement, Cosmas chose Washington State.

“It’s a choice I had to make,” Cosmas said.

Washington State was the first Pac-12 school to offer Cosmas in early June.

“It’s going to be tough not playing with him, but we’ll keep up with each other and hope the other does well,” Cosmas said.

At 6-foot-3, 250, Cosmas made azcentral sports’ All-Arizona team last season. He said he will be playing “rush end” at Washington State.

“Very emotional but it’s a lot of things l couldn’t control. I have so much love for him and l will support his decision,” Eloi Kwete said. “We talked about it and l know he did the right thing.”

MORE FROM AZ CENTRAL: Cosmas Kwete | Eloi Kwete

Central coach Jon Clanton said he has no doubt Cosmas can make an impact at a Power Five school.

He had 54 tackles, eight sacks and three caused fumbles his senior season.

“Cosmos is the real deal,” Clanton said. “Long, explosive, relentless on the field. This kid is special. He will wreak havoc in the Pac-12.”

In 20 varsity games in his career, Eloi, 6-foot-1, 250 pounds, 223 tackles, 135 solo, and eight sacks, and four fumble recoveries.

“UMass is getting one hell of a player,” Clanton said. “This kid is the real deal. If he was two inches taller, he will be at Power Five all day. He’s even a better person than football player. Great kid. Any coach would love to coach him.”