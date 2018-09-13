Arizona school stripped of baseball state title loses appeal

Tucson Sabino won’t be getting its state baseball championship trophy back.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Executive Board on Wednesday upheld its decision to strip the school title because of improprieties in the program.

Sabino Principal Russell Doty and Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo offered appeals during the Executive Board meeting, explaining that they had taken steps to prevent those actions from happening in the future.

Doty and Trujillo admitted there was wrongdoing, but pleaded that the players who worked for the school’s first state championship in 21 years not have the trophy taken away from them. They also requested the team be eligible for the 2019 postseason.

The AIA board reduced Sabino’s probation from a playoff ban to a warning.

In late August, the AIA board held an emergency meeting, stripping Sabino of its baseball championship for using two players who were recruited and for the misuse of booster funds to pay an assistant coach.

