USA Today Sports

Arizona State making run at top in-state DL committed to Cal

Kynan Marlin

Arizona State making run at top in-state DL committed to Cal

Football

Arizona State making run at top in-state DL committed to Cal

With the Dec. 19 early signing day approaching, Arizona State is hopeful to get Phoenix Desert Vista defensive lineman Brett Johnson to flip his California commitment.

Johnson (6-5, 280), regarded as one of the top two 2019 defensive linemen in Arizona, committed to Cal in April.

But ASU coach Herm Edwards and his staff are in pursuit of Johnson, a top heavyweight wrestler, who had 64 tackles and 10 ½ sacks this past season.

Johnson visited ASU over the weekend.

I happened to run into him before the 6A state football championship game Saturday when I rode up the Sun Devil Stadium elevator with him and Desert Vista defensive line coach Derek Kennard Jr.

More than 50 seniors in Arizona have committed to Division I colleges for football. It remains to be seen how many will sign on Dec. 19 or wait until the traditional February National Signing Day.

Stay tuned.

Read the rest of the story in the Arizona Republic

, , , , , , , , Football, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/arizona-state-making-run-at-top-in-state-dl-committed-to-cal
Arizona State making run at top in-state DL committed to Cal
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.