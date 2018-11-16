USA Today Sports

Arizona State QB commit Joey Yellen ready to prove doubters wrong

Photo: Under Armour

Football

Mission Viejo (Calif.) pro-style quarterback Joey Yellen received his Under Armour All-American jersey Wednesday afternoon at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“It’s all a bit surreal,” Yellen told USA TODAY. “I kind of grew up watching this bowl game. Last year Elijah Griffin was in this bowl and I didn’t really think it was possible and now its for me. It’s a really cool feeling.

“It’s an honor. I always grew up looking up to people like this, watching this game and kind of dreaming about it. It’s really cool to be labeled an All American.”

Joey presented his coach, Chad Johnson, with his Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

A four-star quarterback who has committed to Arizona State, Yellen is 6-foot-3, 223 pounds, prototypical quarterback size. He committed to the Sun Devils in June, picking Arizona State ahead of Georgia, Oregon State and Washington State, among others.

For Yellen, Arizona State became a silent recruiting goal after he visited the campus before he was under the watchful eye of the Sun Devils or other Division I programs.

“Before I had any offers I had already taken a visit to Arizona State,” Yellen said. “I was so comfortable in that city, on that campus, that became a goal. I love the coaching staff, the facilities are brand new, and I couldn’t be more excited to play the next four years there.

Before then, he has unfinished business at Mission Viejo, and plenty of motivation to keep winning in the state playoffs.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

