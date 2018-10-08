Arjei Henderson joins familiar bloodlines with Under Armour All-American honor

Fort Bend Travis (Richmond, Texas) wide receiver Arjei Henderson has seen this routine several times before, but always as an audience member. So to finally be the one up on stage receiving an Under Armour All-American jersey for once, the articulate Oklahoma commit was overwhelmed.

“For it to actually be my turn, it’s surreal,” said Henderson, whose cousin Hezekiah Jones, now at Texas A&M, played in the 2017 installment of the game. “I’ve been through this ceremony a couple times seeing it from an audience standpoint, but to actually get up there on stage myself is great.”

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Henderson has always fancied himself to have some soft hands, but admits early in his high school career he needed to work on consistency and refine his route-running skills. That all came to a head last fall in his breakout junior season, when he caught 81 passes for 1,186 yards and 14 TDs in 10 games, as the Tigers reached the 6A playoffs before running into juggernaut Katy (Texas).

Through four games this season for the 4-1 Tigers, Henderson is averaging 118.5 receiving yards a game, with 6 TDs.

Henderson took what he said will be his “first and last” official visit to Oklahoma back in April, and is excited about what he can bring to Norman next year.

“They’ve got a lot of guys coming in that are very talented and ready to compete — but so am I,” he said. “I feel like my skill set is going to be a big addition to their offense.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.