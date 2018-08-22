Ark. football coach resigns after DUI arrest and crash in school car

An Arkansas football coach has retired just days before the start of the 2018 season after he was charged with public intoxication related to an incident where he drove a school vehicle into a ditch.

As reported by Arkansas NBC affiliate KARK, Fouke football coach Rick Barker tendered his resignation from his post and retirement from the school district Tuesday. The retirement was accepted, ended Barker’s career at the school just days before the kickoff of the 2018 football season.

According to a police report from the scene, Barker was arrested and charged with public intoxication Thursday after he allegedly drove a school vehicle into a ditch. Asked by police whether he was drinking, the police report said he admitted to consuming, “maybe four beers.”

The crash brings an ignominious end to a long coaching career for a man who previously was a head football coach in Texas. Barker came out of retirement to lead the program at Fouke, and the school reached the first round of the state playoffs in 2017.

Barker spent 31 years as a coach in Texas before moving to Arkansas in 2013. He has spent the past five years leading the Fouke program after racking up a career record of 68-20 at New Boston, and 56-43 in nine years at Pleasant Grove, both in Texas.