Arkansas softball coach arrested for harassing local TV reporter

An Arkansas softball coach has been arrested and charged with harassment for a series of threatening voice messages and social media posts aimed at a local TV reporter.

As reported by Arkansas Online, McClellan (Ark.) High softball coach Lance Fritchman was arrested and charged with harassing KARK TV reporter Mitchell McCoy. The charges follow a previous case for a restraining order against Fritchman was dismissed a day earlier.

Per Arkansas Online, Fritchman allegedly left a voicemail for McCoy comparing him to Porky Pig:

“You need to do something about your fat lard a–,” a court affidavit described the voicemail. “You look like Porky Pig, and I’m coming to pluck that pig.”

Officers who heard the voicemails described them as having a “vague, vulgar and threatening tone,” all of which were cited in the case against Fritchman.

The disagreement between Fritchman and McCoy dates back to spring 2018, when McCoy disagreed with a social media posts from Fritchman questioning why there is no white history month and criticizing the appearance of women who participated in women’s rights marches.

That online disagreement allegedly led to direct social media attacks by Fritchman against McCoy, spreading into in-person threats at the KARK station and, eventually, ominous voicemails.

Fritchman has been placed on administrative leave pending a deeper investigation by the McClellan school administration. No timeline was provided for any resolution to that investigation.