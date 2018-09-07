Arkansas teams facing 28 suspensions following fight that ended game in second quarter

A pair of Arkansas football teams are facing a full game without 11 and 17 of their players, respectively, following a fight last Friday night that ended their game in the second quarter.

As reported by Arkansas Fox affiliate KLRT, 11 members of the Drew Central football team and 17 from Hampton will be forced to sit out the next four quarters of competitive football following their ejection from Friday’s abandoned game between the two teams.

That game was ended prematurely in the second quarter when the two teams became embroiled in an on-field skirmish that involved players on the field and who were on the sideline when it started. Two adults were also arrested in connection with the fight.

While the game between Drew Central and Hampton was officially ruled a no contest, both teams may have difficulty fielding complete teams on Friday after the Arkansas Activities Association officially upheld the suspension for all 28 players.

The Drew roster features more than enough depth to weather the suspended players, though they will likely take a hit in experience. Meanwhile, Hampton’s official roster features just 25 players, a number which would mean they would be facing a mandatory forfeit if they opted not to promote players from the junior varsity team to fill in.

Regardless of what happens in each team’s future contests, the hope is their fight will serve as a low point for the season. It certainly should for the players who were suspended.