Arkansas lands another 4-star recruit in home state TE Hudson Henry

No matter the current results on the field, Hudson Henry knows his decision to attend Arkansas was about more than early career wins and losses.

“I’ve loved every single part of this recruiting process,” Henry, a star at Arkansas powerhouse Pulaski Academy, told 247Sports. “It does have its ups and downs, but obviously today is an up, getting to go to Arkansas, to finally go home, to where I belong. It’s just an amazing feeling, like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”

A four-star tight end and the number one recruit both at his position and in the state of Arkansas, per 247Sports, Henry has both the size — 6-foot-3, 230 pounds — and athleticism to make an immediate impact in Fayetteville.

Of course, he also could have had the same influence at any number of the 22 programs who offered him a scholarship. That includes schools like Stanford, defending national champion Alabama and 2016 champ Clemson.

Yet only Arkansas could deliver precisely what Henry felt he needed.

“I think it came down to Wisconsin, Stanford and Arkansas. Those were my top three,” Henry told 247 Sports. “And I think in the end those two other places checked all the boxes. And I didn’t see any reason not to go there. I would be set for life. But my heart jut wasn’t there. … I just didn’t see myself going there.”

Instead, he’ll become the latest Pulaski Academy standout to suit up for the Razorbacks come next fall, where he’ll be part of a hugely important recruiting class for coach Chad Morris and his staff.