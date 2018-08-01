Arkansas lands commitment from 4-star CB Adonis Otey

The Chad Morris era at Arkansas is officially picking up steam.

The Razorbacks football coach added another four-star recruit on Wednesday with the commitment of Tennessee cornerback Adonis Otey. The Blackman star from Murfreesboro — in suburban Nashville — made official visits to Arkansas, Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee, Louisville and Auburn before announcing his decision Wednesday, per 247Sports.

“It caught me off guard because it’s nice up there,” Otey told 247Sports. “I didn’t expect it to be that nice. It’s a college town. Everybody here loves Arkansas sports and they’re all about Arkansas.”

Otey, a versatile 5-foot-11 talent and former Tennessee commit, is the latest in a mad midsummer recruiting dash for Arkansas, which has now added five commitments since Saturday, only two of whom are from the Razorbacks’ home state.

Morris has made significant efforts to connect with the high school coaches of Arkansas, using a keynote speech last week to call himself, “one of you,” in a reference to his lengthy background as a high school coach before his college coaching run which began as an offensive coordinator at Tulsa before he took his initial head coaching position at SMU.

All Glory to God 🐗‼️ pic.twitter.com/i1Pb9u9vVY — Adonis Otey 💰 CLAMP❌CREW (@d1dizzle) August 1, 2018

“I am a high school football coach,” Morris told a roomful of high school coaches at the John Q. Hammons Convention Center while emphasizing the present tense, according to Arkansas Online. “That’s what I am. I take an extreme amount of great pride in saying that.”

Whether those coaches are helping steer their elite recruits to Arkansas or the recruits are excited to join the Razorbacks of their own accord remains to be seen. Whatever the driving factor, something is making Arkansas a very attractive option, one of the top-25 in the country currently, according to 247Sports’ Class of 2019 rankings.