Arkansas lands commitment from 4-star Georgia DE Dante Walker

Forget the results on the field; Arkansas is winning in recruiting, and Chad Morris and co. have plenty to be excited about.

Morris and his staff received their latest big-time 4-star commitment from Cedar Grove (Ga.) High School defensive end Dante Walker. The lineman, who helped his team shutout Towers in an eye-wattering 87-0 blowout, also held scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State, North Carolina and others.

“It feels great to be a Razorback,” Walker told 247 Sports. “I feel like I’ve found a home. That’s my family now. I’m 100-percent locked in. My mom is very excited, too.”

Walker is the ninth 4-star recruit to commit to the Razorbacks’ Class of 2019, and he’s another big one. Equally important, by adding Walker to their class, the Razorbacks are keeping him away from all their SEC rivals as Morris proves he can compete against the conference’s established best on the recruiting trail.

Clearly, if winning on the field starts with getting victories on the recruiting trail, Walker is another significant step forward for Arkansas.