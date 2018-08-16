Chosen 25 center Armando Bacot commits to North Carolina

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) center Armando Bacot ended his recruitment Thursday afternoon picking North Carolina over Oklahoma State, Georgia, VCU and Duke.

That Tar Heels are adding one of the most accomplished players in the country; Bacot, who is ranked No. 22 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25for 2019, helped the USA U18 national team win a gold at the FIBA Americas U18 Championships in June then earned MVP honors after leading Team Takeover (Washington, D.C.) to the Nike Peach Jam title in July.

Bacot averaged 24.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game at Trinity Episcopal (Richmond, Va.) last season.

He’ll bring a dominant low post presence to Chapel Hill from day one.

Bacot is one of the most versatile bigs in the country who combines a dominant back-to-the-basket game and a soft touch. He’s also a strong rebounder and uses his 7-foot-1 wingspan to serve as an effective defensive presence.

Bacot is the Tar Heels’ second commitment for the 2019 class, joining Pickerington Central (Ohio) point guard Jeremiah Francis.

