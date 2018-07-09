Hoops star Armando Bacot transferring to IMG Academy

Armando Bacot will transfer from Trinity Episcopal (Richmond, Va.) to national basketball powerhouse IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) for his senior year, Bacot confirmed on Twitter late Sunday night.

Bacot, who is ranked No. 22 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019, averaged 24.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game for the Titans last season.

Last month he helped the U18 national team win a gold at the FIBA Americas U18 Championships.

Bacot also anchors the paint for Team Takeover (Washington, D.C.), the No. 1 team in the Nike EYBL, which will participate in the Nike Peach Jam starting Wednesday.

