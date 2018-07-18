Armando Bacot said his transfer to IMG Academy was to win a national title

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – Earlier this month, Armando Bacot announced that he would indeed be transferring from Trinity Episcopal (Richmond, Va.) to national basketball powerhouse IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) for his senior year for one main reason.

“I want to win a national title,” Bacot said. “IMG is such a prestigious school and it’s really gonna help me go to the next level as a player with me getting in the best shape and playing against the best competition. I really want to have a chance to win that national title, and I know this move will put me in the best position for that.”

State Champion ☑️

Adidas Gauntlet Champion ☑️

USA Gold Medalist 🥇 ☑️

Peach Jam Champion 🍑☑️

National Champion next….. ‼️ — Armando Bacot Jr. (@iget_buckets35) July 15, 2018

Bacot, who is ranked No. 22 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019, has had recent experience in the championship department, helping the USA Basketball U18 national team win a gold at the FIBA Americas U18 Championships and leading Team Takeover (Washington, D.C.) to the Peach Jam title on Sunday.

“That just makes me want the national title so much more,” said Bacot, who was named Peach Jam MVP. “I know all of these experiences are only gonna help me get there. After winning a gold medal for my country and then winning the biggest tournament of the summer, winning the national title would just be the greatest thing ever. I’ve gotta get it done.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY