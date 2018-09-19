Armed man at N.C. high school football game arrested

SYLVA, N.C. — An armed and dangerous individual who authorities say attended Friday’s football game between Smoky Mountain and Cherokee was apprehended that evening.

Tanner Moren Eagle Larch, 27, was identified at the game by local law enforcement and was wanted by the United States Marshals. Local law enforcement attempted to make contact with him away from spectators, but Larch, who is from Cherokee, fled on foot and during the pursuit threw down a hand gun, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

A press release stated Larch also approached individuals in cars, attempting to get a ride while in possession of another firearm. He was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon after being caught near the Quality Plus gas station on N.C. 107.

