Asa Turner gets All-American Bowl jersey, ready to play safety at Washington

A lot of All-American Bowl athletes remember watching future NFL stars on the big screen.

Those aren’t the ones who stand out to Carlsbad High School (Calif.) safety Asa Turner.

The first memory that came to mind was seeing his friend Palaie Gaoteote IV, who is now on USC, play in it just last year.

They haven’t talked about it much, but now it’s Turner’s turn to compete with some of the top athletes in the United States.

MORE: All-American Bowl Selection Tour

“It’s pretty crazy, something I’ve been looking forward to my whole life and looked up to the people who have been in it,” he said.

Turner is primarily a safety, though he plays both sides of the ball. According to 247 Sports, he is the No. 38 player in California and the No. 14 ATH in the country.

He committed to Washington, where he said he probably won’t play on both sides of the ball.

“Safety is definitely where I’m more comfortable at,” he said.

Turner has been consistent on offense though. Carlsbad has one regular season game remaining, but in Turner’s three seasons, he has caught between 338 and 382 yards and scored eight receiving touchdowns.

In a world where players like to have the ball and like to score, Turner has chosen to pursue defense. Not that he hasn’t seen the end zone on defense — he has three interception returns for touchdown, all in his junior year.

“I fit more (on defense),” he said. ” I just feel like I’m the perfect fit for that position … I think that my frame and everything is just big and I can play in positions where they usually have fast guys. To put a bigger guy there is definitely a benefit.”

A defense can’t go wrong with having a 6-foot-4, 205-pound safety manning the field.

Players at the All-American Bowl will see just what he can do.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.