Asheville (N.C.) baseball standout Cooper Ingle commits to Clemson

Rising Reynolds (Asheville, N.C.) junior catcher Cooper Ingle will play ACC baseball when he leaves the Rockets program.

Ingle announced on social media over the weekend that he has committed to play baseball at Clemson University.

Ingle led the Rockets with a .400 batting average during the 2018 season, finishing with 23 RBIs, 28 hits and a team-high five home runs. He earned several Division I scholarships playing select baseball over the summer with Canes national.

He was selected as an all-conference player and selected to the All-WNC first team.

Very blessed and excited to announce that I have committed to further my education and baseball career at Clemson university! pic.twitter.com/N5ElvkpUsq — John Cooper ingle (@IngleCooper) September 1, 2018

