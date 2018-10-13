Ashland (Mass.) student with special needs celebrates like Gronk after scoring touchdown

Ashland High School (Mass.) made a football parent fighting cancer and a student with special needs part of the game Friday.

The parent, Brenda Gonzalez, was an honorary captain, according to the Metro West Daily News. She’s the mother of junior Ezekial Gonzalez and walked out for the coin flip with the other captains.

Then, right before the teams went into the locker rooms for halftime, senior Owen Lovely scored a touchdown.

But that was just a set up for his incredible Gronk-style celebration.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is the favorite player of Lovely, according to the Metro West Daily News, which is why the student with special needs wears No. 87.

Lovely ran the ball into the end zone and escaped the group of people congratulating him to make sure he had room to spike the ball.

The crowd went wild.

After Lovely finished his celebration, his teammates mobbed him.

Ashland won the game 28-19.