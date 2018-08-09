Girls basketball star Ashlyn Watkins throws down dunk at Jr. NBA event

Ashlyn Watkins technically hasn’t attended a high school class yet, but she’s already making noise on the girls prep basketball circuit.

Watkins, a South Carolina native who will be a ninth grader at Cardinal Newman High in Columbia this fall, tossed down a massive dunk during the first quarter of the South Carolina 76ers’ 50-30 victory against the Northeast regional champion.

As noted by the Columbia State, the slam was easily the loudest of Watkins’ 11 points, 17 rebounds and 5 assists in the win.

Here’s another view of the big time jam, which was thrown down at Disney World’s Wide World of Sports:

This isn’t the first time that Watkins has stolen headlines with a slam this summer. The rising freshman also threw down a dunk at the Apache Paschall Memorial Showcase in Kentucky in early July.

She first rose to national prominence a year ago, when she began dunking on regulation hoops.

It’s not a stretch to say that Watkins is virtually guaranteed to spend her entire prep career as a sensation thanks to her 6-foot-3 frame and athleticism. Given the early returns, it seems the hype is well justified.