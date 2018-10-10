Assumption (Ky.) remains on top in Week 7 Super 25 Volleyball Rankings

USA Today Sports

David R. Lutman, Louisville Courier-Journal

The week 7 Super 25 fall girls soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and American Volleyball Coaches Association is out, and after a wild Week 6 of movement up and down, things calmed down a bit this week.

SEE: Week 7 Super 25 Girls Volleyball Rankings

Undefeated Assumption (Louisville) remains the top team in the land for the seventh straight week as it gets ready to begin state tournament play. The top 12 spots overall remain unchanged from Week 6; in fact, the biggest movement anywhere is Walton (Marietta, Ga.) falling four spots to No. 17.

Two new teams enter the fray this week: No. 23 Plant (Tampa) and No. 24 Lakeville (Minn.) North.

