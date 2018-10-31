Assumption (Louisville) caps perfect season, stays No. 1 in Week 10 Super 25 Girls Volleyball Rankings

The Week 10 Super 25 Fall Girls Volleyball Rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and American Volleyball Coaches Association is out, and while there’s some shuffling around, there is one constant at the top.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Volleyball Rankings, Week 10

Louisville power Assumption High just wrapped up a state championship in front of nearly 2,000 fans this week, and has some pundits wondering if this is the Rockets’ best ever. It’s their third time finishing a season undefeated since 2001, and the Rockets remain the No. 1 team in the nation, a spot they’ve held since the preseason.

That makes us wonder — could Assumption, led by USA TODAY Midseason Player of the Year candidate Rylee Rader, finish 2018 holding on to the No. 1 spot? It’s not out of the question.

Elsewhere, Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.) took a surprise loss that dropped them from No. 4 to No. 22. That has given way for Yorktown (Ind.) and Marist (Chicago) to each move up one spot to No. 4 and No. 5, respectively. No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and No. 3 Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) round out the top five.

One new team jumps back into the poll this week — St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.), which hops in at No. 16.