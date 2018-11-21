Assumption (Louisville) finishes No. 1 in Final 2018 Super 25 Girls Volleyball Rankings

The Week 13 Super 25 Fall Girls Volleyball Rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and American Volleyball Coaches Association, our final girls volleyball poll of 2018, is out. There’s a familiar face at the top of the poll.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Volleyball Rankings, Week 13

Louisville power Assumption, fresh off an unbeaten campaign and another Kentucky state title, remains at No. 1 this week. That means the preseason No. 1 team in the land, led by Player of the Year candidate Rylee Rader, has gone box-to-wire in 2018 as the top-ranked girls’ volleyball team in the country.

Elsewhere, there is not much change in this final poll. Only one new team debuts this week — Ridge Point (Missouri City, Texas), led by Texas signee and Preseason ALL-USA selection Skylar Fields, comes in at No. 22 this week after reaching its first-ever 6A state final, a loss to No. 5 Flower Mound (Texas).