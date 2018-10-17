Assumption (Louisville) holds on to top spot in Week 8 Super 25 Girls Volleyball Rankings

The week 7 Super 25 fall girls volleyball rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and American Volleyball Coaches Association is out, and some familiar faces dot the top of the list.

Assumption (Louisville) remains unbeaten, and remains the top team in the poll, while Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) stays in the No. 2 spot. Byron Nelson moves up one spot to No. 3, followed by Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.) and Marist (Chicago) to round out the top five.

Marist Catholic (Chicago Heights, Ill.) is the biggest mover up or down in the poll, falling five spots to No. 23. Lakeville (Minn.) North is the biggest mover up, rising two spots from the back end of the poll.

New to the poll this week are No. 14 St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.), No. 15 Helias Academy (Jefferson City, Mo.) and No. 25 Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.).