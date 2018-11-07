Assumption (Louisville) remains No. 1 in Week 11 Super 25 Girls Volleyball Rankings

The Week 11 Super 25 Fall Girls Volleyball Rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and American Volleyball Coaches Association is out, and there’s little movement this week.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Volleyball Rankings, Week 11

Fresh off another Kentucky state title, undefeated Louisville juggernaut Assumption remains the top team in the land, as it has all season long. Elsewhere, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) remains No. 2 after winning a second straight CIF title, followed by Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas), Yorktown (Ind.) and Marist (Chicago) to round out a top five that remains unchanged from a week ago.

The only real movement up or down this week is Torrey Pines (San Diego), which vaults up three spots to No. 8. Elsewhere, Nebraska power Millard North returns to the poll, at No. 24, followed by Burlington (Wisc.) making its season debut at No. 25.