Assumption (Louisville) stays No. 1, five new teams enter Super 25 girls volleyball rankings

The latest Super 25 girls volleyball rankings are out, and there are some big moves up and down the poll.

Assumption (Louisville) remains No. 1 for the sixth straight week. The top five overall remains unchanged, with No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) followed by Marist (Chicago), Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) and Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.).

SEE THE FULL WEEK 6 SUPER 25 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS

Elsewhere though, there are sweeping changes, none bigger than the vault of Cathedral Catholic (San Diego) all the way up to No. 10 from 24.

Five new teams enter the poll this week, led by No. 14 Chaparral (Parker, Colo.) and No. 17 Mercy (Louisville) and joined by Prosper (Texas), Millard North (Omaha) and Oviedo (Fla.).