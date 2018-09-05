Ten newcomers enter, Assumption stays atop Super 25 volleyball rankings

There has been a major shake-up in the latest Super 25 volleyball rankings, but not at the top.

Assumption (Louisville), the reigning Super 25 volleyball champs, remain the No. 1 team, followed by Walton (Marietta, Ga.) and Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). Marist (Chicago) rose two spots to No. 4 and Lakeville North (Minn.) jumped five spots to round out the top five.

Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) is the highest-ranked newcomer at No. 7, with Wando (Mt. Pleasant, S.C.) coming in next at No. 11. The others new to the rankings are Southlake Carroll (Texas) at No. 13, Cor Jesu Academy (St. Louis) at No. 14, Xavier College Prep (Phoenix) at No. 18, McKinney Boyd (Texas) at No. 21, Cedar Falls (Iowa) at No. 22, Hagerty (Oviedo, Fla.) at No. 23, Marymount (Los Angeles) at No. 24, and Waxahachie (Texas) at No. 25.