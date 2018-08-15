USA Today Sports

Assumption tops preseason Super 25 volleyball rankings

Assumption (Louisville) will start the season atop the Super 25 volleyball rankings. The Rockets were the Super 25 champions in 2017.

Despite losing some difference-makers to graduation, Assumption returns a wealth of talent, including reigning Gatorade State Player of the Year Rylee Rader, who’s just a junior and committed to Ohio State. The Rockets also feature Duke commit Camille Nazor, Michigan State commit Emma Monks, Texas A&M commit Karly Basham, and Louisville commit Anna DeBeer.

The roster is absolutely loaded with talent.

Walton (Marietta) enters at No. 2 after winning the Georgia state title in 2017, followed by California power Mater Dei.

Prosper (Texas), which has already begun its season, is No. 4, followed by Minnesota’s Champlin Park.

The first in-season rankings will be released September 5.

