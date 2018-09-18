At 6-foot-9, Iowa high school OL prospect Tyler Miller oozes potential

GILBERT, Ia. — Greene County had a 46-7 lead over Gilbert last Friday with about four minutes left. The Rams’ offensive coordinator, sitting up in the press box, told his coaches they’d be running the rest of the game.

“Tell Tyler we’re gonna run right behind him,” he said through the headset.

He was referring to Tyler Miller, Greene County’s three-star 2020 offensive tackle with offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, Purdue, UCF, Cincinnati and South Dakota State.

Playing left tackle, Miller dominated the left side of the line — paving wide-open holes for his running backs (who gained 266 yards) and keeping his quarterback’s blind side clear to help him amass 242 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The 247Sports composite ranks Miller the No. 585 prospect in 2020 and the No. 54 offensive tackle in the class. He was heavily considered for this year’s Iowa Eight.

While he doesn’t hold an Iowa offer, Miller said Hawkeyes offensive line coach Tim Polasek told him he’d review Miller’s film during Week 6. He also holds interest from Notre Dame and Michigan State.

He visited Iowa State last weekend, he’ll visit Iowa this weekend for the Wisconsin game and he’ll visit Nebraska the following weekend when it hosts Purdue. Miller also said he plans to visit Notre Dame on Nov. 10 when it hosts Florida State.

Miller mentioned he would love to play alongside Cedar Rapids Xavier 2020 offensive lineman Josh Volk, who holds offers from Iowa State and Iowa.

“I would love to go play with that guy,” he said. “Josh is a goon. I love the kid. He’s the best. He’s hilarious.”

With a 6-foot-9, 285-pound frame, Miller is one of the more intriguing in-state 2020 prospects. The Register was on hand for his game last Friday. Here’s what we saw:

Read the rest of the story in the Des Moines Register