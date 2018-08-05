At Louisville's Holy Cross High, all eyes on massive freshman Kiyaunta Goodwin

He’ll be playing at one of the state’s smallest schools, but Kiyaunta Goodwin is expected to make a big impact as a freshman.

Goodwin, a 6-foot-7 315-pounder, received national media attention over the summer because of his size and talent and is expected to be a starter for the Holy Cross High School football team this season.

He’s only a freshman, but Goodwin already has college scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and several others.

Holy Cross coach Bob Bronger doesn’t dispute Goodwin’s talent but is trying to temper expectations.

“What I’m trying to get everybody to remember is that he’s 14 years old and a true freshman,” Bronger said. “But he’s one of the greatest kids ever. If he wasn’t 6-7 and over 300 pounds, I think people would say, ‘Wow, what a great, unbelievable kid he is!’ His personality is tremendous.”

Goodwin developed such a reputation at Olmstead Academy North that his high school choice became news.

He told the Courier Journal in June that he chose Holy Cross over Trinity and DeSales because of its robotics classes. He also plays three musical instruments, including the bass clarinet.

“I know I have four years before it’s even time for me to go college,” Goodwin said. “That’s why I don’t stress out. Band and robotic engineering are more important to me right now.”

Bronger said Goodwin is expected to start at left tackle on the offensive line and also will see time on defense on the line.

