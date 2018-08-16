Atlanta 12-U football team debuts huge turnover chain

When the University of Miami debuted its turnover chain during the 2017 season, it seemed like a fad that would pass soon enough. After a campaign that defied even the most optimistic expectations, Miami’s fun little sideline fashion foray has gone mainstream. Now even the kids are doing it. The real kids.

The photo above showcases a member of the Atlanta Panthers 12-and-under squad. He’s sporting a massive turnover chain that is pretty much the size of his head. It’s ludicrous.

Apparently it’s also a lot of fun, because the youngest of players and coaches are clambering for them. Just check out the comments underneath the Panthers’ post.

Who knows how long the gimmick will last. After all, it feels a bit less significant when the football is being played between 12 year olds, an environment that all but ensures turnovers every other possession.

Still, it’s worth noting that Miami and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz were on to something.