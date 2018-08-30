Atlanta-area football coach suspended days after t-shirt controversy

An Atlanta-area high school football coach was suspended indefinitely Wednesday following a controversy related to t-shirts his players were wearing during practice, though there has been no confirmation that the shirts themselves are behind his suspension.

As reported by our TEGNA sister station, Atlanta’s NBC affiliate WXIA, Chamblee head football coach Curtis Mattair was suspended indefinitely by the DeKalb County School District. The district refused to reveal the precise justification for Mattair’s suspension, though WXIA has reported extensively on the evolving controversy over the team’s practice t-shirts emblazoned with, “DBNP.” The acronym typically stands for “Don’t Be No P***y,” a phrase which parents had come forward to mark as openly derogatory.

Still, the Dekalb County School System office insisted the letters on the shirt stood for “Don’t Be No Procrastinator,” which would not run afoul of the regulations outlawing profanity. That’s more than the school’s athletic director or Mattair would say themselves on the matter.

The team played its second game of the season without Mattair on Friday night, entering with an 0-2 record on the season. As WXIA noted, Mattair has not been widely successful in his tenure at Chamblee, leading the program to a 3-19 mark through two seasons and two games.