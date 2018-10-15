Atlanta Falcons dedicate game to high school football player who died

The Pike County football team stood on the goal line of Mercedes-Benz Stadium prior to kickoff on Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons were honoring Dylan Thomas, a 17-year-old junior who died Sept. 30 after being taken to the hospital during a Pike football game.

The team presented his parents with a signed Falcons jersey emblazoned with the name “Thomas” and the No. 32, a CBS46 video shows.

According to The Macon Telegraph, Thomas said he had lost feeling in his left leg and was taken off the field. He was taken to the hospital seven with a head injury and was pronounced dead two nights later from cardiac arrest due to a traumatic brain injury.