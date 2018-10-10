Auburn commit Jashawn Sheffield celebrates UA All-America Game Selection

USA Today Sports

Frederica Academy (St. Simons Island, Ga.) wide receiver Jashawn Sheffield received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

A 6-2, 175-pound athlete is the 16th-ranked player at his position, and 163rd overall in the country, according to ESPN.

Sheffield committed to Auburn in late June, which currently ranks No. 13 in the country, according to ESPN.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

